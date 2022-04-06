Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Sell

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $138.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $132.58 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.