Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BDN. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 2,467,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,168. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 163.40, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

