Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Sell

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get Aravive alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $1.90 on Monday. Aravive has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 526.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aravive will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Aravive in the third quarter worth $141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 142.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.