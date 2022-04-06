Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Hold

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $13,003,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,612 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

