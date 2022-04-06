Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Envista posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $402,958.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,778,000 after purchasing an additional 168,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,172,000 after purchasing an additional 373,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Envista by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,039,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Envista by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. 2,101,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Envista has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.