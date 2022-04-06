Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 852,596 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 615,750 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRK stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13.
Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.
