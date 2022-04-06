Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of $3.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share.

BBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.