Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.6% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 49,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. 23,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $61.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

