Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.
Shares of SHEN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.83. 2,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,421. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $61.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.
