Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

