Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will announce $22.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. eGain reported sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $91.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.06 million to $91.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $110.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.92 million. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 330,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

EGAN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.88 million, a PE ratio of 129.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

