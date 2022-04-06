Zacks: Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $1,553,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Simmons First National by 16.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 29.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. 1,176,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,036. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.77. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

