Zacks: Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post $2.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will report $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the lowest is $2.57. Primerica posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.57.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $51,437,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Primerica by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 111,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRI traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $133.31. The stock had a trading volume of 175,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.40 and its 200 day moving average is $149.98. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.41. Primerica has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

