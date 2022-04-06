Zacks: Analysts Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.17). Oceaneering International reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 405,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 51,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,537,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after buying an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 48,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,618. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

