Zacks: Analysts Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. NetApp posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.84.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,623. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

