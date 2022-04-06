Zacks: Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.61. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,305. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

