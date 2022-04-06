Zacks: Analysts Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Exelon reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Exelon by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

