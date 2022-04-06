Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 591,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,644. The company has a market capitalization of $697.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.06. Telos has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.

About Telos (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.