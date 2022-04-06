Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.75. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

PEBO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. 283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,446. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $878.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

