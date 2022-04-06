Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Equities analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Nautilus reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

NLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 718,719 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 248,861 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $120 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.64. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

