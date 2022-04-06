Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Announce $1.57 EPS

Brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.57. Korn Ferry posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

