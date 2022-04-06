Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will announce $71.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.86 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $83.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $309.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.65 million to $320.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $451.31 million, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $546.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $972.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,972 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 729,459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 343,312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $5,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 329,012 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

