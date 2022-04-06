Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avantor also posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. 7,081,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. Avantor has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.