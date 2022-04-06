Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.84. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.