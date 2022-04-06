Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,195,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $269.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.81. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

