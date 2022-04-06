Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $6.34 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Service Co. International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 116.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,973,000 after buying an additional 1,133,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after buying an additional 1,122,616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $35,444,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 133.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,656,000 after buying an additional 224,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Service Co. International by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 417,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after buying an additional 200,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.54.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

