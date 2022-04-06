Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $181.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

