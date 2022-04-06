Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $182.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.07. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.