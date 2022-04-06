Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 968.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 91.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

