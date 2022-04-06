Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.27 Million Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL stock opened at $240.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $255.00.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.71.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

