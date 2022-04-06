Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.18 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,384,000 after buying an additional 53,202 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,476,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,176,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $439.91 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.32.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

