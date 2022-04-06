Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $6.30 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $174.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $177.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

