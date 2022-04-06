Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $6.06 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,336 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AECOM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

