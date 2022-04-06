Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $4.93 Million in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

CAR opened at $276.71 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.06 and a 200-day moving average of $207.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

