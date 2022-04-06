Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $4.40 Million in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lincoln Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.62 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.98.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on LECO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.