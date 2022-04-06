Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $4.31 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $159.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

