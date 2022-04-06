Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,844 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.99.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $211.23 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

