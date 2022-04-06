Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of BJ’s Wholesale Club as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 72.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

BJ stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

