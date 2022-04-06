Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Rogers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth $26,376,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $8,394,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rogers by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROG opened at $272.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.55. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $172.84 and a 12 month high of $274.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.70.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

