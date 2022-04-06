Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives $7.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Yext by 175.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext during the third quarter worth $71,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $6.77 on Friday. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

