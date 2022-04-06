Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.56) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.70) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON YCA opened at GBX 441.20 ($5.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 359.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 350.48. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 238.50 ($3.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.40 ($5.99). The company has a market cap of £810.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

