Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$590.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YRI. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a C$5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.17.

Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.20. 989,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,248. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$866,578.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at C$14,871,172.97. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$39,505.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$871,740.48. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,331 shares of company stock worth $1,997,880.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

