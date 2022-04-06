Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 760,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 18,920,016 shares.The stock last traded at $5.88 and had previously closed at $5.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 151,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

