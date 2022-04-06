XYO (XYO) Market Cap Tops $266.78 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. XYO has a market cap of $266.78 million and $7.23 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

