Xponance Inc. Sells 17,643 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,643 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 161,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,293 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $5,148,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $3,882,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.34. 13,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,447. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.88.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.