Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,808 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,124,054. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $388.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

