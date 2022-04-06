Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.07.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $24.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.55. 86,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,037. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.41. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,637 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

