Xponance Inc. Purchases 15,750 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of O traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.49. 92,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

