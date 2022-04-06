Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,337 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,894 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

TPR stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. 94,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,061. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

