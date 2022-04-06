Xponance Inc. Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.48. 14,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.60. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.